India News | 1 Fresh COVID-19 Case in Arunachal Pradesh; Tally 29

Itanagar, Jun 3 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday reported one more COVID-19 case after a person from Itanagar was found infected with the virus, a senior government official said.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the state has now risen to 29, including 28 active cases, the official said.

The person, who is asymptomatic, is a returnee and was in an institutional quarantine centre.

His swab sample tested positive on Wednesday, Health Secretary P Parthiban said without giving details about the person or the place from where he had returned.

Out of the 28 active cases in the northeastern state, seven are from the state capital, 16 from Changlang district and one each from Lohit, Namsai, Pakke Kessang, Tawang and Upper Siang districts, the health secretary said.

The states first patient from Lohit district was discharged from a hospital on April 16 following his recovery.

