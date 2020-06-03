Shah Faesal to be Released Soon, J&K Administration Revokes Public Safety Act

File image of Shah Faesal | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@shahfaesal)

Srinagar, June 3: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday revoked stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) of former civil servant and chief of Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement Shah Faesal. The Jammu and Kashmir leader will now be released for the detention. Two People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders - Peer Mansoor and Sartaj Madani were also released from PSA detention. Ex-IAS Shah Faesal Launches 'Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement', Activist Shehla Rashid Joins Party.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed the decision. He also demanded the release of PDP chief Membooba Mufti. Abdullah tweeted, “Good to hear @shahfaesal, Peer Mansoor & Sartaj Madani have been released from their unjust PSA detention. Disappointed that @MehboobaMufti, Sagar Sb & Hilal Lone continue to be detained. It’s high time they are set free as well.” Why Shah Faesal Resigned From Civil Service?

Good to hear @shahfaesal, Peer Mansoor & Sartaj Madani have been released from their unjust PSA detention. Disappointed that @MehboobaMufti, Sagar Sb & Hilal Lone continue to be detained. It’s high time they are set free as well. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 3, 2020

Faesal was under detention after the Narendra Modi scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status by diluting Article 370. Faesal was stopped from taking a flight to Istanbul at the Delhi airport during the intervening night of August 13-14 last year and was flown back to Srinagar, where he was placed under house arrest. He was booked under PSA in February this year, with his detention being extended barely hours before it was to come to an end. Last Month, Faesal’s detention was again extended for three weeks.