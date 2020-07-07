Muzaffarnagar, Jul 7 (PTI) After a woman was found murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police have arrested one suspect in the case, officials said on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Sohanbir, had an affair with the woman named Ruchi, but allegedly killed her after she got married to someone else, a senior official said.

The 27-year-old newlywed woman was found dead with her throat slit in Kudli village under Khatoli police station limits on Monday, just over a week after her marriage.

A case of murder has been registered against Sohanbir and he has allegedly confessed to the crime, the official said.

Besides, the weapon used in the crime and Ruchi's mobile phone have been recovered, he added.

Meanwhile, two bodies were found in separate places in the district and sent for post-mortem, police said.

The body of a 38-year-old woman was found on Shahpur road in Mansurpur area, while another woman's body was found in an agricultural fields at Pura village in the same area, they said.

