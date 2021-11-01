New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested one person for allegedly possessing over 80 kgs of banned firecrackers, as per police.

"Over 80 kgs of banned firecrackers were recovered from his possession by a team of Nangloi Police Station and Special Staff, Outer District," said Delhi Police.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court made it clear that there is no total ban on the use of firecrackers and only those crackers containing Barium salts, chemical crackers or found to be injurious to health are banned. (ANI)

