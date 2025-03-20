Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Mar 20 (PTI) One person was killed and three others were injured in a lightning strike in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Thursday evening, police said.

The lightning struck near Jamri pond in Kudu police station area.

The deceased, identified as Tulu Oraon, was returning home in Jamri village on a bicycle when he was struck by lightning, a police officer said.

Another person accompanying him, identified as Arjun Oraon, received a minor injury.

Tulu Oraon was taken to a community health centre, where doctors declared him dead.

A motorcyclist and a pedestrian were also injured in the incident, the officer said, adding they are undergoing treatment at the CHC.

