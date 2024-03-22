Supaul, Mar 22 (PTI) One person was killed and several others were feared trapped as a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's Supaul district in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

The bridge was being constructed over the Koshi river, they said.

District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar said senior officers of the administration were at the spot, near Maricha between Bakur and Bheja, where the incident took place.

"One labourer has died and another sustained injuries. Rescue work is underway," he said.

