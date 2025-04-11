Bijnor (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) One labourer was killed and three were injured when a wall collapsed at an under-construction site in this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday, police said.

Kiratpur Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Kumar said the incident took place in Shahpur Sukkha village.

"Four labourers -- Sarfaraz (22), Sameer, Uwais and Qasim -- were plastering the wall of a room being constructed by a man named Vipin, when the wall suddenly collapsed on them," he said.

All four were buried under the debris and sustained injuries. Sarfaraz, who was critically injured, died while being taken to a hospital, the SHO added.

The remaining three are being treated at a local hospital, he said, adding that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

