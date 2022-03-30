Thane, Mar 30 (PTI) With the addition of 10 new COVID-19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,08,764, an official said on Wednesday.

The new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,880 and there was no report of any fresh fatality, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,589, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said.

