Jammu, Jun 27 (PTI) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district booked 100 people on Sunday for violation of COVID-19 guidelines and imposed fines worth around Rs 50,000 on them.

The violators included shopkeepers who were fined for not wearing face masks or not maintaining social distancing on their premises, a police spokesperson said.

He added that police personnel distributed face masks among the public all day to infuse a sense of responsibility to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

While 80 people were fined for not wearing masks, 13 were penalised for not maintaining social distance and seven for spitting in public places, the spokesman said.

In nearby Kathua district, 43 people were penalised for not following Covid-appropriate behaviour and fines worth Rs 19,500 imposed on Sunday, a police official said.

