New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) With the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh completing 100 days of its second tenure, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP-led dispensation, saying it may distribute scrolls of paper about its "false" achievements but promises remain "unfulfilled" with work being done at a very slow pace.

The attack by Priyanka Gandhi came on a day when Chief Minister Adityanath presented a report card on the completion of 100 days of his government in his second tenure.

The BJP-led government in UP may distribute scrolls of paper about its "false achievements", but the real condition of the government is that work is being done at a very slow pace, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Farmers committing suicide due to bribery; 10,000 vacancies promised, only 940 recruitments done; people upset due to power cuts; promises made to women and farmers also not fulfilled," the Congress general secretary said.

After returning to power, the second consecutive government of Yogi Adityanath had set targets for varied departments. Many components of the 100-day action plan of his 2.0 government were part of the BJP's poll promises for the 2022 assembly elections.

