Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 20 (ANI): With 101 more COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand on Saturday, the total COVID-19 cases in the state rises to 2,278, said the state health department.

There are 803 active cases and 27 patients have succumbed to the virus in the state.

15 patients have been migrated out of the state.

1,433 patients have recovered from the disease, across the state.

The bulletin further informed that the doubling rate of cases in the state rises to 18.98 days in the last seven days.

With the highest single-day increase of 14,516 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count stood at 3,95,048 on Saturday.

The death toll has gone up to 12,948 in the country with 375 persons succumbing to the infection.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases includes 1,68,269 active cases, 2,13,831 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,948 deaths. (ANI)

