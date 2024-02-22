Shimla, Feb 22 (PTI) More than 100 teachers from Himachal Pradesh will leave for a five-day tour of Singapore to become familiar with "new technologies in the education sector" under a state scheme, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said on Thursday.

Launching the 'International Tour for Teachers' programme here, Sukhu said that in the first batch, 102 teachers selected from across the state will leave for Singapore on Saturday.

Also Read | Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ties Up With Swiggy for Supply and Delivery of Pre-Ordered Meals To Train Passengers Through IRCTC E-Catering Portal.

The trip will allow teachers the opportunity to be familiar with new technologies in the education sector and get acquainted with new methods of teaching, he said, according to a statement.

The Chief Minister also gave the teachers "foreign tour kits."

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav To Join Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra in Agra on February 25.

On March 15, the second batch of 98 teachers would be sent abroad, the CM said.

The state slipped to 18th rank in education due to lack of interest of the previous government, he said.

Sukhu said that the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools being opened in the state were a unique initiative towards giving students qualitative education. In the next 10 years, they would emerge as the best schools, Sukhu claimed.

He said that English medium would be introduced from class 1 in government schools from the next academic session.

State Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that the government is filling vacant posts in the education department on priority basis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)