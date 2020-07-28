Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): A total of 2,284 coronavirus cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh, state Health Department said on Tuesday.

Of the total cases, 1,031 are active cases and 1,224 patients have recovered. The state has reported 12 fatalities.

India on Tuesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157. (ANI)

