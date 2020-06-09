India News | 104 New COVID-19 Cases in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 9 (ANI): 104 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Chhattisgarh on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 1,197 in the state.

According to the official data, the state has 858 active cases so far.

"Chhattisgarh reports 104 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 1197. Number of active cases stands at 858," the state health department said.

The number of active cases in the country is at 1,24,981, including 1,24,430 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 7,200 who have succumbed to the virus, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. (ANI)

