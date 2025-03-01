Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Mar 1 (PTI) A 108-feet-high mast National Flag was installed at the Punjab Regimental Centre, one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army, at Ramgarh Cantonment Military Station on Saturday.

The flag was unveiled in the presence of Maj Gen (Retd) Ashim Kohli, CEO, Flag Foundation of India and civil dignitaries.

"The 108-feet high flag, now proudly flying over Ramgarh cantonment, will continue to inspire future generations of soldiers and civilians alike," Punjab Regiment Centre (PRC) said in a statement.

Brigadier Sanjay Chandra Kandpal, Commandant, Punjab Regimental Centre, said during the ceremony, "This flag represents not only the pride and strength of our armed forces but also the sacrifices made by generations of Indians. Each foot of this flag tells the story of service and dedication, of our commitment to the safety and security of our nation."

The 108-feet high flag is a symbol of unity, strength, national pride and will be a permanent fixture in Ramgarh Cantonment, reminding all who see it of the enduring legacy of the Indian Army, he added.

