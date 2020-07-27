Gadchiroli, Jul 27 (PTI) A landmine weighing 10 kg and suspected to have been planted by Naxals was unearthed on Monday in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, police said.

A team of the district police found the landmine in the Mouza Regdi area during a road opening exercise, an official statement said here.

Subsequently, a bomb detection squad was sent to the spot, which successfully took out the 10kg landmine and defused it, it said.

Police have intensified anti-Maoist operations in the district in view of 'Naxal week' being observed by ultras from July 28 to August 3, the release added.

