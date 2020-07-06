Hyderabad, Jul 6 (PTI) Telangana continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases on Monday, reporting with 1,831 new cases and 11 deaths, taking the tally to 25,733 and the toll to 306.

Out of the 1,831 cases, 1,419 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 160 and 117 cases respectively.

Also Read | Shankersinh Vaghela, Former Gujarat Chief Minister, Discharged From Hospital After COVID-19 Treatment.

A state government bulletin said 14,781 people have been discharged so far, while 10,646 are under treatment.

A total of 6,383 samples were tested on Monday.

Also Read | Hyderabad's Charminar And Golconda Fort Reopen For Public From Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

Cumulatively, 1,22,218 samples have been tested.

Of the 2,501 beds available at four government hospitals in Hyderabad, 284 were occupied by COVID-19 suspected cases and 877 by inpatients, the bulletin said.

Total occupancy was 1,161, while the number of vacant Beds was 1,340.

Health Minister E Rajender said that the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) here, a sports facility which has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital by the state government, is ready to serve patients

"TIMS is ready to serve #COVID19 patients," he tweeted.

The Minister posted a video about the facilities in the hospital, saying it has 1,224 beds and Oxygen facility has been provided for 1,000 of them.

Rajender, who held a video conference with superintendents of district hospitals, directed them to also be alert over seasonal diseases during the ongoing rainy season, an official release said.

He instructed the health officials to also treat COVID-19 patients in government medical colleges in the districts.

The minister said patients with mild symptoms should be treated in district hospitals,whilethose who are asymptomatic should be kept in home isolation and their health monitored.

He assured the officials that the government would provide whatever was required in hospitals, the release said.

Meanwhile, a woman municipal councillor of Congress in Sangareddy district died of COVID-19 at a government hospital in Hyderabad on Monday.

An employee at a government office at Bhadradri- Kothagrudem district also tested positive, official sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)