Jaipur, Jun 27 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 11 deaths and 284 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases to 16,944 and death toll to 391, the government said.

Four deaths were reported in Jaipur, three in Jodhpur, one each in Ajmer, Bharatpur and Pali besides one death of a patient from outside the state.

Of the fresh cases, Alwar reported the maximum 56, followed by Bharatpur (42).

Jodhpur, Dholpur, Jaipur, Kota and Sikar reported 40, 32, 17, 16 and 12 cases respectively, according to an official report here.

Ten cases each were reported in Barmer and Churu, eight in Sirohi and five in Ajmer. A few other districts reported the rest of the cases besides four cases of patients hailing from other states.

Of the total, 13,085 have been discharged and 3,186 are active cases in the state.

