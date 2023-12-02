Lucknow ( Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while countering the opposition, highlighted the "unprecedented efforts of the double-engine government" in conserving 11 lakh cows. There is a provision of Rs 3,000 crores in the original budget for the protection of cows, he said.

He emphasized that the opposition's focus is on closed slaughterhouses rather than the actual conservation of cows. "We are also involved in cow rearing and cow service (Gauseva). As long as India's agricultural system was based on cows, the country was full of wealth and grains", he added.

CM Yogi said that presently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about natural farming, which is zero-budget farming. This will keep the country healthy and protect it from diseases like cancer, so we need to move in this direction.

Under the 'PM SVAMITVA Scheme,' ownership rights to land have been granted to over 60 lakh families in the state, with plans to complete the process for all 1.25 crore families by December 2023. The work of all surveys has been completed.

He said that perhaps the opposition leaders do not know about the Musahar, Tharu, Vantangia, Kol, and Sahariya tribes. The work of providing land leases and housing to all these tribes has been done. No poor remained hungry during the COVID period. The government is working to bring a change in the lives of the poor and is providing facilities without discrimination.

"Simultaneously, it seems that Chacha may not have steered the Leader of Opposition in the right direction, leading to the current consequences that Chacha is experiencing. Before the year 2017, there was no PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Presently, money is being sent to the accounts of 2.61 crore farmers. Direct payments of Rs. 59,139 crores are being sent to the accounts of farmers. In addition to this, the Banasagar, Sarayu Canal project is being completed", said CM Yogi.

He said that between the years 2012 and 2017, only 94 lakh metric tons of wheat were purchased, and a payment of Rs 12,800 crores was made. In contrast, from the year 2017 to 2022, over 222 lakh metric tons of wheat were purchased, and a direct payment of Rs. 41,299 crores was made to farmers. Between 2012-17, 123 lakh metric tons of paddy were purchased, and a payment of 17,190 crores was made. From 2017 till now, 345.59 lakh metric tons of paddy have been purchased, and a payment of Rs. 63,927 crores has been made.

From 2012-17, sugar mills in the state were closed, sugarcane was sold at lower rates, while a payment of Rs 80,000 crores was made. Today, 119 sugar mills are operational. Earlier under the Jal Jeevan Mission, pure water was available to 5 lakh 16 thousand families through taps. After 2017, pure water is being provided to 1 crore 85 lakh families through taps. Not only this, but under the PM Gramin Sadak Yojana, more than 4000 km of roads have been constructed in the state, and work is underway on more than 9,000 Amrit Sarovars and revival of rivers using new technology, CM Yogi further informed.

The development of the tourism sector is being carried out under the Mukhyamnatri Sahbhagita Yojana in the state. Before 2017, there was no respect for heritage but concerns about cemeteries. UP lagged in domestic tourism before 2017. Breaking all records, the state has now reached number one.

"Everyone is aware of the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The Teerth Vikas Parishad is working to develop the majestic form of pilgrimage sites while preserving their spiritual and cultural grandeur. It includes the Teerth Vikas Parishad for the development of Braj Teerth, Vindhya Dham, Chitrakoot Dham, Ayodhya Dham, Devi Patan Dham, and Naimish Dham", he mentioned.

CM Yogi said that the tourism department is working to advance the construction of heliports in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Agra, and Mathura-Vrindavan. In addition to the construction of the Nishadraja Tourism Site in Shringverpur and the Maharaja Suheldev Memorial in Bahraich, a Ved Vigyan Research Center is being established in Naimish. Along with this, the construction of the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan is also underway. Vidur Kuti and Hastinapur are also being developed. (ANI)

