New Delhi [India], March 2: Gresbond by Kajaria, the premium tile adhesive brand from India's most trusted tile manufacturer, has once again made a powerful statement in the world of advertising with the launch of its first-ever brand anthem "Majboot Rishte, Majboot Bond". Known earlier for its humour-led digital campaign "Gresbond se lagaya hota to aisa nahi hota", the brand now takes a bold creative leap - shifting from wit to emotion, and from product messaging to purpose-driven storytelling.

The Gresbond Anthem is a first-of-its-kind brand film in the Indian construction industry. Shot inside a live tile adhesive manufacturing plant, the video features a rapper performing amidst real production environments - conveying strength, precision, and reliability through rhythm and verse. By placing music inside an industrial setting, the anthem transforms a functional category into an emotional narrative, reinforcing the idea that strong bonds are built not just through products, but through processes, discipline, and trust.

The anthem draws inspiration from Gresbond's core philosophy - "Built to bond, built to last." It reflects how tile adhesives play a silent yet critical role in shaping spaces where everyday life unfolds. With powerful lyrics, energetic rap, and authentic visuals from the manufacturing floor, the film celebrates both the science behind the product and the relationships it helps build over time.

Speaking on the launch, Kartik Kajaria, Head of Gresbond, said:

"The reason we chose to shoot this film inside our manufacturing plant is simple - we believe in complete transparency. The plant is where real strength is created, and we want to showcase that strength. With world-class machinery, disciplined processes, and committed people, we are confident in the product we build. This film reflects our belief in honesty and authenticity - that strong bonds, whether in construction or in life, are built to last, and that trust is earned through verification. With this anthem, we wanted to move beyond conventional advertising and tell our story in a way that feels real, bold, and rooted in who we are."

The campaign marks a clear evolution in Gresbond's brand journey. While its earlier campaigns used humour to highlight product reliability and common on-site mistakes, the anthem adopts a more mature and emotional tone - aimed at building long-term brand equity and deeper resonance with contractors, builders, architects, and consumers alike.

With this bold creative move, Gresbond once again demonstrates that even in highly functional categories, storytelling can be powerful, disruptive, and deeply human.

