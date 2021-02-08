Amaravati, Feb 8 (PTI): In a 11 month low, Andhra Pradesh reported 62 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 8.88 lakh, the government said on Monday.

The state also reported 102 more recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday and one death, a health department bulletin said.

With 22,094 tests, the total number conducted so far in the state stood at over 1.33 crore.

The total confirmed positive COVID-19 cases were 8,88,485 while the recoveries stood at 8,80,363, it said.

The active cases fell below to 962 while the total toll was at 7,160.

Krishna district accounted for the most number of cases with 10, followed by YSR Kadapa with nine and Chittoor and East Godavari with eight each.

