Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung witness the Exchange of MoUs during at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): India and South Korea on Monday decided to strengthen ties across a range of sectors including technology, shipbuilding, energy and entertainment during visit of President Lee Jae Myung with the outcomes reflecting the width and depth of the growing partnership between the two countries.

The list of 15 outcomes included a Joint Strategic Vision for Special Strategic Partnership, Comprehensive Framework for Partnership in Shipbuilding, Shipping and Maritime Logistics, Joint Statement on Cooperation in Field of Sustainability and Joint Statement on Energy Resource Security.

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President Lee Jae Myung, who arrived in India on Sunday, held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two countries also announced the launch of Economic Security Dialogue, establishment of Distinguished Visitors Programme (DVP) and launch of dialogue between the two Foreign Ministries on Global Themes, including Climate Change, Arctic, and Maritime Cooperation.

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South Korea announced joining Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative and joining the International Solar Alliance. India will join the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI). The two countries decided to commemorate 2028-29 as Year of India-ROK Friendship

The MOUs and frameworks included Cooperation in the Field of Ports, Establishment of the Industrial Cooperation Committee, Cooperation in the Field of Technology and Trade for Steel Supply Chain, Cooperation in the Field of Small and Medium sized Enterprises, Cooperation in the Field of Maritime Heritage and Joint Declaration on Resuming the Negotiations to upgrade the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between India and South Korea.

At a special briefing, MEA Secretary (East) P Kumaran spoke of the growing defence ties between the two countries.

He said India is also looking at co-development and technology transfer.

"Korea supplies K9 Vajra systems, anti-aircraft systems. There are already two phases of supplies that have happened. We're looking at the third phase, which involves a greater technology transfer. We're also looking at other kinds of anti-aircraft guns and missile systems. We are also looking at co-development and technology transfer, code design, et cetera, of new generation defence systems. We are also looking at collaborating in terms of procurement of more kinds of defence hardware, telecom equipment, cyber security," he said.

Answering a query on geopolitical tensions, Kumaran said there was a general discussion in the sense of the upheaval caused by geopolitical contestations, conflicts, both in Ukraine, Russia and in the Gulf region.

"Overall, it was agreed that we should cooperate to try to strengthen peace and security and strengthen multilateral institutions. It was seen that India, as the leader of the Global South, would be a useful partner for Korea to interact with and to develop positions that broadly represent global opinion. In that context, the President of Korea appreciated our support for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. There was also a brief discussion about nonproliferation and cooperation in the area of making sure that sensitive technologies do not fall into the hands of non-state actors and other kinds of sanctioned entities."

Answering a query on India-Korea comprehensive framework for partnership in shipbuilding, shipping & maritime logistics, Kumaran said several initiatives have been taken as a part of this at the level of industries too.

"One includes a non-binding MOU between the Korean shipbuilder HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), the identified cluster developer and facilitator... Overall the emphasis is on upgrading existing shipyards, including developing block fabrication facilities and setting up a new dry dock to construct large and specialised vessels... We are also looking at financing and skill training," he said.

"There will be also cooperation in developing port infrastructure, knowledge sharing, training our workers, and financing will be another area where the maritime development fund and the Korean sites development partnership funds would be used for advancing this programme. We are also looking at jointly designing manufacturing and supporting next-generation conventional and autonomous maritime and port cranes," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)