Gangtok, Nov 5 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 32,030 on Friday, as 11 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department bulletin said.

All the fresh cases were reported from East Sikkim, it said.

The death toll stood at 398 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The Himalayan state now has 168 active cases, while 31,136 people have recovered from the disease. Altogether, 328 patients have migrated to other states.

East Sikkim has logged the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 17,831 followed by 7,050 in South Sikkim, 6,152 in West Sikkim and 669 in North Sikkim.

The state has so far conducted over 2.62 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate and the recovery ratio are currently at 5.9 per cent and 98.2 per cent respectively.

