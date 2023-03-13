Patna, Mar 13 (PTI) Alleging that the state government's scheme to provide piped water to every household was a failure, the BJP on Monday claimed Bihar lost 112 people in violence over water in the last three years.

Raising the issue in the assembly during Question Hour, BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi said Bihar topped the list of states in crimes related to water in 2021.

"Bihar topped the list of states in crimes related to water disputes in 2021. According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, of the 67 murder cases related to water disputes that happened in the country in 2021, 29 took place in Bihar itself... This was the highest in the country. The state lost 112 people to violence related to water in the last three years," he said.

Saraogi said the data puts a question mark on the success of the 'Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal' scheme of the Nitish Kumar government.

"The chief minister claims that this scheme has been a great success... Why is he silent now? He is spreading lies about the success of the scheme. If this scheme is so successful, then how did Bihar top the list of states in crimes related to water disputes in 2021?" he asked

Supporting their party colleague, other BJP MLAs also sought a statement from the government on the issue.

Responding to it, Planning Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said the government cannot comment on the issue without going through the report.

The 'Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal' or piped water in every house scheme aims to provide 70 liters of potable water per capita per day to 2 crore households in the state.

