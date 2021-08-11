Srinagar, Aug 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 114 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the number of infected people to 3,22,885, while one more death due to the disease pushed the toll to 4,393, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 34 were from the Jammu division and 80 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

Also Read | #Gurugram District Has Achieved the First Position in Haryana in Administering the First … – Latest Tweet by IANS Tweets.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 27 cases, followed by 20 in Kupwara district.

The number of active cases dipped to 1,297 in the Union Territory, while 3,17,195 patients have recovered so far from the infection, the officials said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Galaxy Z Flip 3 Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

They said the number of confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) stands at 38 in the UT after detection of one fresh case since Tuesday evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)