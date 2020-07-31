Imphal, Jul 31 (PTI) Manipur's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,621 on Friday with 116 more people testing positive for the infection, officials said.

Fifty-nine new cases were reported in Churachandpur district, 24 in Kakching, 15 in Thoubal, 12 in Imphal West, two in Tamenglong and one each in Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Imphal East and Senapati districts, an official at the COVID- 19 Common Control Room said.

Only 19 new patients don't have travel history while the remaining people had returned from other states, he said.

Seventeen more people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals, the official said.

Of the 2,621 cases, 931 are active while 1,689 people have recovered. Five patients have died due to disease, he said.

The Manipur government has not added the deaths to the tally.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in Manipur is 64.44 per cent, he added.

