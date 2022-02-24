Godhra (Guj), Feb 24 (PTI) Godhra town in Gujarat's Panchmahal district has reported 12 cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome or GBS, a rare disease, a health official said on Thursday.

These 12 cases were reported in a span of around a week and the district health administration has started surveillance of the entire Bhuravav area, where they were detected, to find out what led to the disease among locals, Chief District Health Officer (CDHO), Dr Meenakshi Chauhan, said.

"Twelve persons have been found affected with GBS so far. They are being treated at hospitals in Godhra and Vadodara. We are yet to find out the exact cause that led to the disease. Surveillance has been initiated in Bhuravav and its surrounding areas. We are also planning to open a special ward in Godhra civil hospital to treat GBS patients," she said.

Nobody has died due to GBS ever since the cases were reported, Chauhan added.

Experts say that GBS is a rare disorder which initially causes weakness in the body and eventually leads to paralysis. In GBS, the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its peripheral nervous system - the network of nerves located outside of the brain and spinal cord.

Although the exact cause which leads to GBS is still not known, experts say that it is often preceded by an infectious illness, such as a respiratory infection or stomach flu. Some studies also suggest that mosquito-borne Zika virus infection may also trigger GBS.

Chauhan said that a joint team of doctors from Gotri GMERS Hospital and SSG Hospital of Vadodara rushed to Godhra on Wednesday for a detailed investigation.

