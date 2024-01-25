Itanagar, Jan 25 (PTI) Twelve distinctive products from Arunachal Pradesh have obtained the Geographical Indication (GI) tags with the support of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), an official said.

The products are Apatani, Monpa, Adi, Galo, Tai Khamti and Nyishi textiles, Monpa handmade paper, Singpho Phalap (Singpho tea), Adi Apong, Dao (machete), Angnyat millet and Marua Apo (Marua millet beverage), NABARD district development manager Kamal Roy said on Wednesday.

The official said the achievement stands testament to the dedication of the local communities in preserving traditional and unique products, reflecting the rich social and cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

Roy said in the past two years, NABARD has actively supported the GI registration process, leveraging the expertise of Padma Shri awardee and a specialist in the field, Dr Rajni Kant.

Altogether 18 products endorsed by NABARD have successfully secured the coveted GI registration from the state.

