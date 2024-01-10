Odisha’s famous Red Ant Chutney, or Similipal kai chutney, got the geographical identity tag on January 2, 2024. The spicy chutney made from red weaver ants by the tribal people of Mayurbhanj district got the GI tag after The Mayurbhanj Kai Society Ltd applied for it in 2020 under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. The chutney is famous for its health benefits and nutritional value for the tribal people. OUAT Bhubaneswar scientists found that the red weaver ants have many nutrients like proteins, calcium, zinc, vitamin B-12, iron, magnesium, potassium, sodium, copper, amino acids, and more. Eating the ants can help strengthen the immune system and fight diseases, as per experts. Ayodhya’s Famous Hanuman Garhi Laddoos Likely To Get GI Tag Soon.

Odisha Red Ant Chutney Gets GI Tag

