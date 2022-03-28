Visual of police personnel with the accused persons (Photo/ANI)

Gaya (Bihar) [India], March 28 (ANI): Police arrested 12 people and recovered seven weapons including four 315 bore rifles and 56 live cartridges in Bihar's Simraur village, said Gaya Superintendent of Police Harpreet Kaur.

"We have arrested 12 people from Simraur village and seized 7 weapons including four 315 bore rifles, 56 live cartridges," Kaur said in a press conference on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of some criminals at Simraur village under Nimchak Bathani police station area, a police team conducted raids, she added.

"The main accused is out on parole & was planning to execute a task," she added. (ANI)

