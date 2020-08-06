Jaipur, Aug 6 (PTI) Twelve deaths and 1,151 coronavirus positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday.

With this, the total number of deaths and positive cases in the state has gone up to 757 and 48,996 respectively, according to an official report.

Among the latest deaths due to the pandemic, five were reported from Bikaner, two from Dholpur and one each from Bundi, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur and Nagaur, the state government report said.

Maximum of the fresh cases were reported from Alwar where 204 patients were tested positive for coronavirus.

The other cases were reported from Jodhpur (140), Kota (130), Jaipur (109), Bhilwara (92), Udaipur (82), Bikaner (71), Ajmer (67), Bharatpur (40), Ganganagar (36), Chittorgarh (22), Tonk (21), Churu (21), Dungarpur (19), Banswara (17), Rajsamand (16), Jhalawar (15), Bundi (13), Jhunjhunu (12), Pali (12), Dholpur (4) and Hanumangarh (3), Dausa (2) and one each in Jalore, Baran and Karauli.

A total of 35,131 COVID-19 patients have recovered and the number of active cases in the state at present is 13,108, the state government's data said.

