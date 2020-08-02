Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) Fifteen more people, including 12 inmates of the district jail, tested positive for COVID-19 in Muzaffarnagar, taking the number of active patients to 201 on Sunday, an official said.

According to Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Selvakumari J, the district authorities received 155 results of samples out of which 15 people tested positive for the infection. With 19 patients recovering on Sunday, 640 people have been cured of the disease so far in the district, she said.

Meanwhile, the superintendent of Muzaffarnagar district jail A K Saxena told PTI that 114 jail inmates, including 43 in the district jail and 71 in temporary jails, have been infected with the virus in the district till now.

Most of the inmates who tested positive for the virus have recovered with only 16 prisoners currently recuperating in a COVID designated hospital. He said there are 2,250 inmates lodged in the district jail.

In neighbouring Shamli district, 14 new cases were detected taking the number of active patients to 143 in the district, an official said.

According to Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur, four patients recovered while the new patients are being shifted to the COVID hospital in Jhinjhana town of the district.

