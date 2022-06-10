Seraikela (Jharkhand), Jun 10 (PTI) A court in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan has sentenced 12 people to life imprisonment till death for raping a minor girl in 2019.

The court of additional district and session judge-cum-special POCSO court, Amit Shekhar, had convicted them under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

It also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 each on the convicts, failing which they will have to serve an additional two years of imprisonment, Public Prosecutor Ashok Kumar Rai said.

According to the FIR registered at Chandil police station, the minor girl was gang-raped at an isolated place on August 28, 2019.

Police had arrested all the accused within a week after the FIR was filed.

