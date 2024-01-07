New Delhi, January 7: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by a tea stall owner and three minors after a woman lured her to a secluded spot in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, police said on Sunday. Police said that all five accused, including the three minors, have been nabbed. Sharing information about the incident, officials said that the accused woman was a customer at the man's tea stall in Old Delhi's Sadar Bazaar. While the three boys, aged 12, 14, and 15 years, were workers at the stall. On January 1, the tea stall owner asked the woman, who worked as a rag-picker, to lure a girl to the area in exchange for some money.

The next day, the woman met the 12-year-old girl, another rag-picker, and told her to collect garbage from the roof of a building in Khurshid Market. When the girl reached the area, the four accused waiting for her took turns raping her inside a temporary structure, police said. The accused later threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, they said.

The girl returned to her home in North West Delhi and kept quiet for two days. On January 5, when she returned to Sadar Bazaar to pick up garbage, where she told about her ordeal to her cousin who lives in the area. The cousin informed her parents, who in turn approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Following the complaint, a case under section 376 (D) of the IPC, and also under section 6 of the POCSO Act has been registered. All accused persons have been arrested/apprehended, and further proceedings into the case were on, the police added.

