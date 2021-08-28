Bengaluru, Aug 28 (PTI) Karnataka reported 1,229 new COVID-19 cases, including 310 in Bengaluru, and 13 deaths on Saturday, the health department said.

The day also saw 1,289 discharges, including 329 in Bengaluru.

The positivity rate stood at 0.66 per cent, while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.05 per cent.

The State now has 18,897 active cases.

As many as 1,83,642 samples were tested on Saturday, the bulletin said.

