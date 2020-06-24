Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): With 125 more people detected positive for COVID-19 here in Aurangabad, the tally of positive cases has reached 3,961, district health officials said on Wednesday.

These new cases include 75 males and 50 females.

Out of 3,961, 2,136 patients have recovered and 206 have succumbed to the infection, as per the district administration sources.

Moreover, a health report from Latur stated that ten fresh cases of the virus were confirmed in the district last night, they said.

At present, 1,619 active patients are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, they added.

Maharashtra with 1,39,010 confirmed cases remains the worst-affected by the infection so far in the country. The state's count includes 62,848 active, 69,631 cured, discharged patients while 6,531 deaths have been reported due to the infection, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

