Noida, Jan 5 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj on Wednesday said the district has achieved 125 per cent of its targeted first dose anti-coronavirus vaccination and will be fully inoculated by January 15.

The district will also begin giving booster shots after January 20, he said.

The district magistrate said the over-achievement of the target for first dose is owing to people coming from outside as well as migrant population in Gautam Buddh Nagar -- adjoining Delhi and bordering Haryana.

Yathiraj said only 11 per cent of the target for the second dose is to be completed and the district will soon have a 100 per cent fully vaccinated population in the next 10 days.

"Almost everyone has been vaccinated in Gautam Buddh Nagar. If we look at Gautam Buddh Nagar, many people from outside also come here for vaccination and there is a migrant population here," he told reporters.

"We have achieved 125 per cent (vaccination) for the first dose. The administration of the second dose of vaccine also stands at 89 per cent and a campaign is being run to cover these remaining 11 per cent people. We have a target to complete this double dose in the next 10 days," Yathiraj said.

He said the Uttar Pradesh government has opened vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group and there are 1.15 lakh such children in the district who need to be vaccinated.

"We want to complete vaccination (for 15-18 children) by January 20. After January 10 we will begin a booster dose for frontline workers and people who will be on election duty," the district magistrate said.

He appealed to the remaining people to get vaccinated at the earliest and also help migrant labourers and workers with their anti-coronavirus inoculation.

