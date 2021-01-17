Srinagar, Jan 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 126 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday that pushed the infection tally to 1,23,343, officials said.

No COVID-19 death took place in the last 24 hours, they said.

Out of the new cases, 61 were from Jammu division and 65 from Kashmir division.

Jammu district recorded the highest 48 cases followed by 34 in Srinagar district, officials said.

While four districts – Bandipora, Doda, Reasi and Kishtwar -- did not report any new cases, 14 other districts had fresh cases in single digits, the officials said.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,224 in the Union Territory, while 1,20,198 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.

The UT reported no COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours. The death toll stands at 1,921,

