Srinagar, Mar 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 126 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,27,957, while another person died from the pathogen, health officials said.

Twenty out of the 126 new infections were from Jammu division and 106 from Kashmir, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 62 cases, followed by 23 in Baramulla district. Eight districts did not report any fresh cases, nine other districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active cases is 1,008, while 1.25 lakh patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The toll rose to 1,977 after the one fresh death from Kashmir, they added. PTI

