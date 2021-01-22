Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 vaccine was administered to 12,944 healthcare personnel in Telangana on Friday as the cumulative tally of those immunised crossed the one lakh mark, Health department officials said.

The total number of personnel planned to be vaccinated on Friday was 28,433, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said in a release.

The percentage of those vaccinated on Friday was 45.5 per cent, it said.

Since the launch of the drive on January 16, the cumulative number of personnel vaccinated till Friday was 1,10,248, working out to 64 per cent.

No serious/severe case of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported on Friday, the release said.

The number of minor AEFI reported on Friday was five and all of them were stable, it said.

All 33 districts in the state have conducted COVID-19 vaccination on Friday for healthcare workers in the government sector - both Central and state.

COVID-19 inoculation drive for private healthcare workers would start from January 25, the release said.

