Thane, Jul 31 (PTI) The administration of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district has disqualified 13 corporators from 18 villages, which were earlier part of the civic body.

Civic Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi issued the disqualification order on Thursday night.

Also Read | Realme C11 Smartphone's Next Online Sale Today at 12 PM IST; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The development comes months after the Maharashtra government announced that the 18 villages that were part of the KDMC will get a separate body called Kalyan Suburb Municipal Council.

Total 27 villages in Kalyan tehsil had been demanding for years that they be separated from the KDMC, saying that they were not getting any benefits of being a part of the municipal corporation.

Also Read | Oppo Reno 4 Pro India Launch LIVE News Updates: Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In March this year, the Shiv Sena-led MVA government had issued a notification to form a separate council for 18 of the 27 villages. However, nine other villages would continue to be a part of the KDMC.

Talking to PTI on Friday, a KDMC spokesperson said, "The civic commissioner issued the disqualification order on Thursday night after getting approval from the Konkan divisional commissioner."

These 18 villages are Ghesar, Hedutane, Umbroli, Bhal, Dwarli, Manere, Vasar, Ashele, Nandivl Ambernath, Adivli- Dhokli, Daudi, Chinchpada, Pisavli, Golivali, Mangaon, Nilje, Sonarpada and Kole.

As per the order, the corporators who have been disqualified are Moreshwar Bhoir, Ramakant Patil, Soni Ahire, Urmila Gosavi, Kunal Patil, Pramila patil, Prabhakar Jadhav, Damayanti Vaze, Jalindar Patil, Indira Tare, Vimal Bhoir, Shailaja Bhoir, and Sunita Khandagale.

With their disqualification, the effective strength of the otherwise 122-member KDMC has come down to 109.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)