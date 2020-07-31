Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially introduce the Reno 4 Pro smartphone today in India. The online launch event is scheduled for 12.30 pm IST & can be watched online through Oppo India's official YouTube & other social media accounts. Interested viewers can also watch the live telecast of Oppo Reno 4 Pro India launch by clicking on the below-embedded video. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Launching Today in India at 12:30 PM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Oppo’s Launch Event.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has somewhat revealed key details about the upcoming Reno 4 Pro phone. It will get the brand's borderless 3D screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also be backed by a 4000mAh battery supporting a 65-Watt SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge. The phone maker claims that the fast charging technology can fully charge the Reno4 Pro in just 36 minutes.

Excited for the #OPPOReno4Pro? Catch the most immersive AR launch event live today at 12:30 PM on your favourite platform! Get ready to #SenseTheInfinite! pic.twitter.com/rCJm82OgMb — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) July 31, 2020

Apart from this, the phone will also come with feature Super Power saving and Super Nighttime standby mode. The Super Power saving mode on Reno 4 Pro prevents power from draining whereas the Super Nighttime standby studies the sleeping pattern of the user. It then allows the phone to consume only 2 percent of juice during the night.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The front camera of Oppo Reno 4 Pro will support features such as AI color portrait, 960fps AI slow motion, night flare portrait and more. Coming to the prices, the company might launch the Reno 4 Pro handset in India above Rs 30,000.