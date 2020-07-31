31 Jul, 12:09 (IST)

The launch event will be streamed online via Oppo's official YouTube channel and other social media accounts. Interested viewers can watch the AR launch event here - Oppo Reno 4 Pro Launching Today in India at 12:30 PM IST.

31 Jul, 12:05 (IST)

Oppo Mobile India is all set to launch the much-awaited Reno 4 Pro smartphone in the country. The launch event is scheduled to commence at 12:30 pm IST.

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially introduce the Reno 4 Pro smartphone today in India. The online launch event is scheduled for 12.30 pm IST & can be watched online through Oppo India's official YouTube & other social media accounts. Interested viewers can also watch the live telecast of Oppo Reno 4 Pro India launch by clicking on the below-embedded video. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Launching Today in India at 12:30 PM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Oppo’s Launch Event.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has somewhat revealed key details about the upcoming Reno 4 Pro phone. It will get the brand's borderless 3D screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also be backed by a 4000mAh battery supporting a 65-Watt SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge. The phone maker claims that the fast charging technology can fully charge the Reno4 Pro in just 36 minutes.

Apart from this, the phone will also come with feature Super Power saving and Super Nighttime standby mode. The Super Power saving mode on Reno 4 Pro prevents power from draining whereas the Super Nighttime standby studies the sleeping pattern of the user. It then allows the phone to consume only 2 percent of juice during the night.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The front camera of Oppo Reno 4 Pro will support features such as AI color portrait, 960fps AI slow motion, night flare portrait and more. Coming to the prices, the company might launch the Reno 4 Pro handset in India above Rs 30,000.