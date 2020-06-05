India News | 13 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Manipur; Tally Rises to 137

Imphal, Jun 5 (PTI) Thirteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur on Friday, taking the number of cases in the state to 137, officials said.

All the new patients had recently returned from other parts of the country and were placed under institutional quarantine in several districts of the state, a statement issued by the COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

Five of the new patients are from Churachandpur, four from Kamjong, two from Imphal West and one each from Ukhrul and Jiribam districts, it said.

They had returned from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Deoband, the statement said.

Also, three more people were discharged from hospitals after they got cured of the disease, taking the number of patients recovered to 41, it said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 96, the statement added.

