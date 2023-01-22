New Delhi, January 22: As many as 13 trains in the northern region of the country are reported to be running late by several hours on Sunday. The fog condition in New Delhi worsened again on Sunday morning. Visibility recorded at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was 400 metres as per IMD, though it is expected to increase to 800M by the early hours of Sunday evening. Uttar Pradesh: Railway Employee Arrested in Moradabad for Molesting Woman Passenger in Running Train.

As many as 13 trains are running late. Train no. 12801, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express is running late by four hours. 12397, Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express is running late by four hours and 10 minutes. 15658, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail is running late by four hours and 35 minutes. 02563, Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special is expected to be late by two and a half hours. 22433, Ghazipur City-Anand Vihar Terminal Suhaildev Express is running late by one hour and fifty minutes. 12303, Howrah-New

Delhi Poorva Express is expected to run late by one hour and forty minutes. 22181, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express and 12409, Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express to be late by three and a half hours.

22691, KSR Bengaluru City- Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express can be late by one and a half hours. 14007, Raxaul -Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express is to be late by as much as four and a half hours, 14205 Ayodhya- Delhi Express is expected to be late by an hour and twenty minutes. 12391, Rajgir- New Delhi Shramjeevi Superfast Express to be late by two and a half hours. And, 15127, Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express is expected to be late by an hour and twenty minutes.

Delays in the arrival of trains led to an increase in the misery of the passengers as they waited at the New Delhi railway station for hours. Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed moderate fog on Sunday morning recording an overall minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

