Moradabad, January 22: A railway employee was arrested for allegedly molesting a female passenger, a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Passenger Molested by Railway Employee While Travelling on Train in Moradabad, Accused Arrested.

The accused was arrested on a complaint by the victim that she was molested by the accused in a running train, GRP Moradabad Station House Officer (SHO) Sudhir Kumar said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teacher Holds Minor Student Captive, Rapes Her in Aligarh, Accused Arrested.

"The accused has been arrested and sent to jail. Further investigations are underway," the SHO added. The Government Railway Police (GRP) is responsible for policing railway stations and trains of Indian Railways. Its duties correspond to those of the district police in the areas under their jurisdiction, such as patrolling but only on railway property.

