Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 20 (ANI): A total of 133 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala on Sunday, said Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"There are 1,490 active cases and 1,659 recovered cases in the state," CMO said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 4,10,461 coronavirus cases in the country including 1,69,451 active cases, 2,27,756 cured/discharged/migrated and 13,254 deaths. (ANI)

