Itanagar, Sep 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,385 on Monday as 135 more people, including eight security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 69, followed by West Kameng (18) and West Siang (14), State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

"Seven Army jawans and one personnel of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) are among the new patients," he said, adding two health workers have also contracted the disease.

As many as 129 more people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Sunday, Jampa said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 73.22 per cent, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,964 active coronavirus cases, while 5,408 people have recovered from the disease and 13 patients have died of the infection so far, Jampa said.

A total of 3,275 people, including 461 security personnel, have been diagnosed with the disease since September 1, while 2,515 people have been cured of it during this period, the official said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has 779 active COVID-19 cases, followed by Papumpare (204), West Siang (196), Changlang (130) and East Siang (108), Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 2,22,429 samples for COVID-19, including 1,723 on Sunday, he added.

