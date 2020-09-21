New Delhi, September 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the Ig Nobel Prize for 2020 for his contributions to medical education. The award is given to PM Narendra Modi for "using the COVID-19 pandemic to teach the world that politicians can have a more immediate effect on life and death than scientists and doctors can". He is the second Indian Prime Minister after Atal Bihari Vajpayee to receive the satirical award. Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021 for Peace Agreement Between Israel and UAE.

PM Modi shares the Ig Nobel Prize 2020 for medical education with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, US President Donald Trump, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives Philip Kotler Presidential Award for Outstanding Leadership.

What is the Ig Nobel Prize?

The Ig Nobel Prize is not an honour indeed. The Ig Nobel Prizes are satirical and parody awards given every year by a magazine named Annals of Improbable Research. The name is derived from "ignoble" which is an antonym of "noble". While the Nobel Prizes are bestowed in recognition of academic, cultural, or scientific advances, the Ig Nobel Prize is given to "honour achievements that first make people laugh, and then make them think". The first prizes were awarded in 1991.

The Ig Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded jointly to the governments of India and Pakistan for "having their diplomats surreptitiously ring each other’s doorbells in the middle of the night, and then run away before anyone had a chance to answer the door."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).