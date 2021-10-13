New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The Central government on Wednesday notified the appointment of 14 judges/additional judges across Telangana, Orissa and Kerala High Courts.

According to an official communique of the Ministry of Law and Justice, President Ram Nath Kovind, in consultation with Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, appointed--7 judges in Telangana High Court, 3 judges in Orissa High Court and 4 additional judges in Kerala High Court.

As per the Ministry, Judicial Officer P SreeSudha, Judicial Officer Dr C Sumalatha, Judicial Officer Dr G Radha Rani; Judicial Officer M Laxman, Judicial Officer N Tukaramji, Judicial Officer A. Venkateshwara Reddy and Member (ITAT) P Madhavi Devi have been appointed as Judges of the Telangana High Court.

Advocate Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo, Judicial Officer Radha Krishna Pattanaik and Judicial Officer Sashikanta Mishra have been appointed as Judges of the Orissa High Court.

Meanwhile, Judicial Officer Chandrasekharan KarthaJayachandran; Judicial Officer Sophy Thomas; Judicial Officer PuthenVeedu Gopala Pillai Ajithkumar and Judicial Officer Chandrasekharan Sudha have been appointed as Additional Judges of the Kerala High Court. (ANI)

