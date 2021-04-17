Raipur, Apr 16 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,16,412 on Friday as 14,912 more people tested positive for the infection, while 138 fresh fatalities took the toll to 5,580, a health department official said.

The state, which was showing a declining trend of COVID-19 cases since early this year, has been witnessing a surge in the number of infections from last one month during which it has recorded over 1.97 lakh cases and 1,671 deaths.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 1,24,303 after 135 people were discharged from hospitals, while 11,672 others completed their home isolation period. The number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 3,86,529, he said

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts accounted for 3,813 and 1,995 of the new cases, respectively, for the day. While the total count of infection in Raipur has reached 1,10,132, including 1,492 deaths, Durg's caseload rose to 64,161, including 1,062 deaths.

Bilaspur witnessed 1,189 new cases, Rajnandagon 1,069 and Balodabazar 733 among other districts, he said.

With 49,584 more samples tested on Friday for coronavirus, the total number of tests in the state went up to 64,65,985.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,16,412, New cases 14,912, Deaths 5,580, Recovered 3,86,529, Active cases 1,24,303, tests conducted so far 64,65,985.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)